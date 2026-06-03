David Beckham & Gary Neville wield the axe! Salford City sack manager despite club's best EVER season

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the EFL, Salford City have confirmed the departure of Robinson. The 45-year-old was unable to survive the fallout from a devastating 3-0 defeat in the hand of Notts County in the League Two play-off final at Wembley, which left the club’s high-profile owners visibly frustrated in the stands.

The club announced the decision via social media, stating: “Karl Robinson has left his position as Head Coach of Salford City with immediate effect. Karl has conducted himself throughout his time at Salford City with professionalism and integrity. He has worked tirelessly on behalf of the Club and has been fully dedicated to helping us achieve our ambitions, both on and off the pitch. We wish Karl all the best and every success in the future.”