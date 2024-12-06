The Uruguayan may be a cult hero on the Kop but it's now painfully obvious that he's not good enough for a title-chasing team

In the dying seconds of Liverpool's rousing 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, Darwin Nunez threw himself into a tackle on Jeremy Doku, preventing the winger from getting the ball into the Reds' six-yard box.

The Uruguayan then turned to the Kop and let out an almighty roar. The fans lapped it up, and they were singing his praises again after watching him clear the resulting corner and then sprint 50 metres to press City's defenders.

This was the good side of Nunez, the reason why so many Liverpool fans love him; the reason why they've stood by him and continued to believe that his strike-rate will eventually end up matching his work-rate. It's now painfully clear that it won't, though.

Just three nights after Nunez's encouraging cameo against City, he produced an all-too-familiar horror show that had even some of his staunchest supporters questioning their faith in the most frustrating forward in football.