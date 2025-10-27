Dani Carvajal set for three months out after Clasico clash with Lamine Yamal as Real Madrid issue statement on captain

Carvajal is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after Real Madrid confirmed that their captain suffered a right knee injury during the 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Medical examinations revealed a loose intra-articular body in the knee joint, requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove and repair the tissue. In an official statement, Madrid said: “Following tests carried out on our captain Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a loose joint in his right knee. Carvajal will undergo arthroscopy.”
The veteran full-back felt discomfort following the final whistle on Sunday, where he was a late substitute in Real Madrid’s win, sealed by goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. The injury could sideline him for around three months, potentially ruling him out until early 2026 as per El Partidazo de COPE.