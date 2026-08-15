Dan Burn hails Matthias Jaissle's tactical revolution at Newcastle as defender prepares for Liverpool clash
New era begins under Jaissle
Burn has returned to training and admitted that life at St James' Park feels completely different following the managerial transition from Eddie Howe to Jaissle. The 34-year-old centre-back, who recently returned from international duty with England at the World Cup, noted a significant shift in the squad atmosphere and tactical approach.
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Jaissle brands Burn an indispensable leader
Burn described the sweeping changes across the training ground, expressing excitement for the upcoming Premier League campaign alongside several new additions. Reflecting on his return to the club, Burn highlighted how much has transformed at the training ground in recent weeks.
"Obviously, there is a lot of change," Burn admitted, as quoted by ChronicleLive. "It feels like I'm coming into a new club as a new player. A lot of new players and it's going to be an exciting time.
"We've got an opportunity to create a new culture, a new philosophy, a new way of playing. So, I'm excited for the few friendlies we've got coming up. It's a lot of learning. The manager has come in with a new philosophy, new ideas and new terminology. The lads have been doing it the last week so I'm just trying to pick that up as quickly as possible."
Building on a legendary Geordie legacy
Burn has already secured cult hero status on Tyneside, famously scoring at Wembley in the 2025 Carabao Cup final. That strike was the club's first goal at the national stadium since the turn of the millennium. Having recharged following his World Cup campaign, the local lad remains confident in his physical and mental condition.
"Physically I feel fine. Mentally I'm glad I got a bit of a break," Burn revealed. "It was a long season and then having the World cup as well - it was more of a mental recharge. I wanted to have those few weeks so I can back excited to train and that's how I feel."
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Friendlies await ahead of season opener
Burn will now aim to secure his starting place in Jaissle's high-octane system during the upcoming VisitMalta Weekender fixtures. The Magpies are scheduled to host Bayer Leverkusen and Strasbourg in front of a sell-out crowd at St James' Park. Those matches will serve as a final proving ground for the squad before Newcastle kick off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool.
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