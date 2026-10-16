Dan Burn drops HUGE hint on his Newcastle future after Coventry disaster

Burn is ready to fight for his place in the Newcastle starting line-up. The club captain missed the start of the season due to an ankle injury but is now fully recovered and eager to contribute.

He made a late cameo appearance during the recent 4-1 defeat to Coventry City. However, manager Jaissle is carefully managing his return to full fitness based on specific data from the medical department.

Burn understands that his status as captain does not guarantee an automatic start. The former Brighton defender knows he must now prove himself to the new boss on the training pitch.