The remainder of the SuperDraft's top five selections featured several notable offensive talents, with FC Dallas making the biggest splash by securing two of the top three picks through trades. The Texas club selected Georgia Southern forward Ricky Louis with the second overall pick (acquired from Atlanta United) before immediately adding Virginia striker Nicholas Simmonds with the third selection (obtained from CF Montréal).

Rounding out the top five, Sporting Kansas City selected Clemson midfielder Kwaku Agyabeng fourth overall, while Orlando City traded up to select Wake Forest forward Harvey Sarajian with the fifth pick.