D.C. United reportedly close to club-record $10 million deal for Romanian striker Louis Munteanu

Munteanu, 23, has registered two goals and five assists in 14 league appearances for Cluj this season. Previously, he was signed by Fiorentina at the age of 18 but never featured for the Italian club’s first team, instead gaining experience through loan spells in Romania.

The striker had already attracted interest from European clubs, including Valencia, both last summer and again in recent weeks, making D.C. United’s reported move notable as they secure a player still viewed as capable of competing at a high level in Europe.