Cyle Larin silenced Canada's World Cup critics, now the pressure is on Jonathan David

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — For 606 days, Cyle Larin waited. He worked, found chances and wore the burden of expectation, but the goals never came.

From his last national team strike against Panama in October 2024 to losing his once-secure place ahead of Canada's first men's World Cup match on home soil, Larin endured three club moves and nine national team appearances without finding the net for Canada.

Last Friday, when the lights were brightest, in front of the roar of 43,002 fans at Toronto Stadium, he delivered. Canada, with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, claimed their first point at a men's World Cup. Yet Larin was the one in the international spotlight instead of the man who was supposed to be: Jonathan David.

"That goal [was] for the fans, reporters, and the journalists who say I shouldn't be in or where I'm supposed to be," Larin said after the match. "But as I've always done, I've always proved them wrong, so I did it again, and hopefully now they can shut up."

The 31-year-old native of Brampton, Ontario, about a 40-minute drive from Toronto Stadium, found out that he would be left out of the starting lineup the evening before the match. Head coach Jesse Marsch, who had leaned on Larin in both lead-up friendlies, told the striker that he was looking at other tactical options, opting to start Tani Oluwaseyi over the country's second all-time leading scorer.