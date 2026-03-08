'You have to give them a cuddle!' - Igor Tudor destroyed by ex-Tottenham manager for changing tune on relegation battle

Speculation regarding Tudor's future is already mounting, but the club appears set to stick with him for the immediate future. When directly confronted with questions about his job security after the Palace defeat, Tudor was tight-lipped over his Spurs future, offering a simple "no comment" when asked if he would be in the dugout for the next game.

The schedule offers no respite for the struggling giants. With a Champions League round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid on the horizon and a daunting trip to Liverpool to follow, the pressure is reaching a breaking point. Only a year removed from Europa League glory, Spurs now face the very real threat of a relegation six-pointer against Nottingham Forest, a reality that Sherwood and the Spurs faithful find impossible to reconcile.