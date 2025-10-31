'It wasn't the right time' - Steve Parish lifts lid on how Crystal Palace kept Marc Guehi out of Liverpool's clutches in summer transfer saga

Palace look set to miss out on receiving a transfer fee for Guehi, unless a cut-price deal is agreed in January. The 25-year-old is out of contract next summer, meaning he can negotiate a free transfer to another club when the transfer window opens in two months’ time.
Eagles manager Oliver Glasner confirmed earlier this month that Guehi will not sign a new contract with the club, saying: "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year. The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal. And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."