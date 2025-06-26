Crystal Palace to discover Europa League fate following Lyon relegation and John Textor sale with UEFA poised to make decision on multi-club ownership rules Crystal Palace Europa League Lyon Premier League Ligue 1

Crystal Palace’s long-awaited European debut hangs in the balance, with UEFA set to rule on their eligibility for the Europa League due to multi-club ownership links with Lyon. A decision is expected by Friday as Palace hope the recent sale of John Textor’s stake and Lyon’s shock relegation will clear the path.