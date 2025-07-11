Crystal Palace FA Cup Trophy Parade & CelebrationsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'One of the greatest injustices' - Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish fumes at UEFA ruling after the FA Cup winners are demoted to the Conference League

Crystal PalaceEuropa LeaguePremier LeagueConference LeagueLyon

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has launched a blistering attack on UEFA following the governing body’s decision to demote the club from the Europa League to the Conference League. The move comes in light of concerns over multi-club ownership rules and has left Parish furious, calling it “one of the greatest injustices” ever witnessed in European football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Palace won the FA Cup in 2025
  • Were supposed to play in the Europa League
  • UEFA's multi-club ownership rules cost them their spot
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match