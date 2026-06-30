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Moataz Elgammal

Crysencio Summerville emerges as a ‘leading’ transfer target for Man Utd - but Marcus Rashford will influence any raid on West Ham

C. Summerville
Manchester United
M. Rashford
West Ham United
Premier League
Transfers

Manchester United have identified West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville as a leading target for the summer transfer window, but their pursuit hinges heavily on the future of Marcus Rashford. While Michael Carrick's side remain focused on bolstering their midfield, Summerville has caught their eye following impressive World Cup displays for the Netherlands.

  • Man Utd target Summerville

    According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United have placed Summerville firmly on their radar as a top left-wing target. Summerville recently impressed on the international stage, scoring on his World Cup debut for the Netherlands before they suffered elimination against Morocco. With his international duties now concluded, Summerville's future is expected to come sharply into focus.

    United are among several Premier League clubs monitoring his situation closely. While Carrick and his recruitment team are currently prioritising midfield additions, they are simultaneously exploring options to strengthen their attacking flanks, making Summerville a highly attractive proposition for the upcoming domestic campaign.

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    Rashford future dictates plans

    Any potential move for Summerville is heavily dependent on how the situation surrounding Rashford unfolds. Rashford is scheduled to return to Manchester United for training once his post-World Cup break concludes, which could stretch well into August depending on England's tournament progress. However, Rashford is reportedly eager to rejoin Barcelona following a successful loan spell, and the Liga giants have expressed a strong desire to secure him on another temporary deal.

    United have absolutely no intention of entertaining another loan arrangement, leaving Rashford's immediate future completely unresolved. Until this high-profile standoff is settled, the Red Devils United will likely delay making a definitive swoop for Summerville or any other wide targets.

  • Alternative winger options considered

    Should the situation with Rashford open up a vacancy on the left side of the attack, United have identified several other players alongside Summerville. Morgan Rogers is also considered a top target, but Aston Villa have firmly decided they do not want to sell the England international, and his valuation remains prohibitively high.

    Furthermore, United are keeping Iliman Ndiaye and Matias Fernandez-Pardo under careful consideration as they evaluate the quality of available forwards on the transfer market before committing to a final decision.

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    What next for Man Utd?

    United will conduct a medical assessment on Manuel Ugarte in the coming days to establish a rehabilitation timeline following his injury with Uruguay. Meanwhile, Carrick will wait for clarity regarding Rashford before formally approaching West Ham for Summerville. The coming weeks will be crucial as the Red Devils finalise their transfer strategy ahead of the new Premier League season.

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