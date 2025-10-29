Cristiano Ronaldo working for a 'terrible coach'! Portugal boss Roberto Martinez ripped apart by former player for 'bullsh*t' approach & blamed for wasting golden generation of talent in stunning attack

Former Inter midfielder Nainggolan, now with Belgian club Lokeren, has never hidden his dislike for Martinez. The midfielder’s latest outburst came during an interview with content creator Junior Vertongen on YouTube, where he accused the Spanish coach of ending his international career for no valid reason.

"I didn’t have the impact I could’ve had, but that wasn’t just on me," Nainggolan said. "[Marc] Wilmots didn’t start me at Euro 2016, but I proved myself there. Then Martinez came in and dropped me without explanation. His reasons were bullsh*t. In my view, he’s not a football expert and a very poor coach."

The 36-year-old insisted Belgium could have won major honours if the federation had chosen a stronger leader. "If Belgium had invested in a good manager just once, we could’ve won trophies," he said.

Belgium's biggest sporting achievement stretches to a gold medal at the Olympics in 1920. Since then, the nation have failed to deliver either a European Championship or World Cup, a failure that frustrated many who were part of the golden generation. They finished third at the World Cup in 2018, but have since been on the decline, with Nainggolan himself retiring from international duties in the aftermath of the tournament in Russia.