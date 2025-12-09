Cristiano Ronaldo branded the Vegeta to Lionel Messi's Goku after showing 'frustration' about GOAT debate as ex-Arsenal star makes Dragon Ball Z analogy

Discussion regarding who can rightly call themselves the best to ever do it has rumbled on for over 20 years. Ronaldo and Messi have spent two decades at the very top of their chosen profession, claiming 13 Golden Balls and countless entries in the record books between them.
Messi, who has enhanced his standing as the most decorated player in history with an MLS Cup triumph at Inter Miami - taking him to 47 major honours - is a World Cup winner and the man held up by many as the finest performer of this, or any other generation.
Others have sided with Ronaldo, with the Al-Nassr icon - who has previously turned out for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus - still going strong at 40 years of age as he continues to prove what can be achieved through relentless hard work.