Al-Nassr were beaten 3-2 on Friday evening, in the most dramatic of circumstances. Ivan Toney scored twice to give Al-Ahli a 2-0 lead, before a brace from Abdulelah Al-Amri drew Ronaldo's side level. Demiral then scored Al-Ahli's third, and the eventual winner, in the 55th minute, before they were reduced to 10 men in injury time. Ronaldo struggled for form throughout the game and blazed one key chance over the bar, as his team were handed their first defeat of the campaign. They remain top of the Saudi Pro League, but Al-Hilal in second are just two points behind with a game in hand.
Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. trolled by CR7's ex-Juventus team-mate after Al-Nassr see unbeaten run routed by Al-Ahli
Al-Nassr's defeat
Ronaldo trolled
While Ronaldo has not posted since the defeat, despite sending a rallying message beforehand, he has been trolled by former Juventus team-mate Demiral. The goal-scorer posted an AI generated image of himself reading a newspaper, in which the words "Al-Nassr never lost a match this season" are crossed out in red pen, and replaced with "Al-Nassr never played with Al-Ahli this season".
After the fixture, Ronaldo and Joao Felix were involved in a scuffle with an Ahli director. Rui Pedro Braz sprinted onto the field to reach his goalkeeper and celebrate with him, but in doing so, he brushed past his two Portuguese countrymen, who did not take kindly to his actions.A Bola have since reported that Braz has apologised, reaching out to both Ronaldo and Felix personally to do so, as he explained that goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi had been upset at half-time after a mistake.
Ronaldo's words go unheeded
Ronaldo posted on Instagram before the game: "We are on the right path and we know what we need to do in 2026!"
Al-Ahli also posted an image after the game, showing a dejected Ronaldo next to Demiral, as they wrote: "Sweet dreams".
Ronaldo has said previously that the Saudi Pro League is one of the most competitive in the world, an oddly prescient take as he continues to struggle to lift the title.
He said: "The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees...
"Come and you will see. If you don't believe me, come. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players."
He added upon signing a new deal: "I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, they don't understand nothing about football say this league is not top five [in the world].
"I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about.
"This is why I want to stay, because I believe in the project -- not just the next two years but until 2034, which will be the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. I believe, too, that will be the most beautiful [World Cup] ever."
What comes next?
Al-Nassr will aim to bounce back against Al-Qadsiyah on Thursday. Their next opponents are currently fifth in the Pro League and may see Ronaldo and Co. as a wounded animal, whether they are able to strike back remains to be seen. Ronaldo, thus far this season, has scored 13 goals in 12 league games, but forgot his shooting boots on Friday evening.