Cristiano Ronaldo still training normally at Al-Nassr despite unhappiness over January transfer window as return to Portugal ruled out

While Ronaldo is physically present, his dissatisfaction with the club's situation is reportedly acute. The source of his anger stems from a chaotic January transfer window in which he feels Al-Nassr were left unsupported by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), while their direct rivals were nearly handed a decisive advantage.

Tensions reached a boiling point regarding the future of Benzema. The former Real Madrid striker, currently at Al-Ittihad, was the subject of a controversial proposed transfer to league leaders Al-Hilal. Ronaldo is understood to have been incensed by the prospect of the league's dominant force - who are one point ahead of Al-Nassr in the table - being allowed to sign one of the world's best forwards from a direct rival. In the end, however, the veteran Portugal star was unable to prevent his former Real Madrid team-mate from making the switch.

Ronaldo reportedly viewed this as clear evidence of an uneven playing field, where Al-Hilal are given preferential treatment in recruitment while Al-Nassr struggle to bring in elite reinforcements to compete. Reports suggest Ronaldo actively intervened to express his outrage, effectively helping to block a move that he felt would have destroyed the competitive integrity of the Saudi Pro League. The fact that Al-Nassr failed to make significant signings of their own to close the gap has only compounded his frustration, leaving him feeling isolated in his ambition to win silverware.

