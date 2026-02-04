Cristiano Ronaldo still training normally at Al-Nassr despite unhappiness over January transfer window as return to Portugal ruled out

Contrary to explosive reports circulating in the Saudi Arabian press, Ronaldo has not gone AWOL in a bid to force an exit from Al-Nassr. Speculation had intensified over the last 24 hours suggesting that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had left the capital city and refused to attend training sessions following a breakdown in relations with the club's hierarchy.
However, Portuguese outlet Record says that the veteran forward remains in Riyadh and has maintained a perfect attendance record at the club’s facilities. The report states that Ronaldo has not missed a single scheduled session and is expected to participate fully in Wednesday’s training under manager Jorge Jesus.
This clarification comes at a critical juncture for the club, who are preparing for a massive showdown against Al-Ittihad on Friday.