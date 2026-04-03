Eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo but what about Thierry Henry? Liverpool legend John Barnes assesses Mohamed Salah’s Premier League legacy

If Salah tops Ronaldo, how many other Premier League icons does he sit above? World Cup winner Henry occupies a spot towards the top of that chart - as Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer and part of the fabled ‘Invincibles’.

Quizzed on whether the Egyptian King of Merseyside boasts a greater legacy than the French Prince of north London, Barnes said: “No, I would put them on par with each other. When Thierry Henry came, Wenger brought him in and you can see what he had to go through. He won the Premier League, they won the FA Cup, he won loads of trophies, was Player of the Year, scored goals.

“Mo did something similar, coming into Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp and doing what they did together. So once again, it's a contentious debate as to who's better. Arsenal fans would say one thing, Liverpool fans would say another.

“As I said, I don't get involved in arguments like that. Although Mo is Liverpool and he's my team, you also have to respect Thierry Henry and what he's done. So I would say that's a much more valid argument than the Cristiano Ronaldo comparison.”