Cristiano Ronaldo the actor?! CR7 urged to complete MLS transfer so he can make sensational 'transition to Hollywood' once his playing days are over

While speculation continues to link the 41-year-old with a sensational move to North America ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Dr Rob Wilson, Professor of Applied Sport Finance at UCFB, believes such a transfer would make little sense from a purely sporting or financial perspective. Speaking to Action Network, Wilson outlined that Ronaldo is now so deeply entrenched in the Middle East that a standard transfer would be detrimental to his brand. However, he identified one fascinating caveat that could change the entire equation: the allure of the silver screen.
Wilson argues that while a move for footballing reasons is illogical, a strategic switch to the US to launch a second career in entertainment would be a masterstroke. He suggests that Ronaldo’s aesthetic appeal and global profile make him a prime candidate for a post-football career in cinema.
"It would be different if Ronaldo could get into Hollywood," Wilson stated, explicitly contrasting this unique path with a standard transfer. "He’s certainly pretty enough and iconic global movie and entertainment stars earn plenty more than sports stars so that would be an interesting move."