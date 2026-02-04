Cristiano Ronaldo on strike, Karim Benzema switching teams and how the Saudi Pro League's superstars have thrown the competition into crisis

Just a month ago, Ronaldo remained defiant amid Al-Nassr's on-field struggles. "It's hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting," he told Arab News. "Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments, but the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract, and believe that things will change."
However, it now seems as if PIF's poster boy feels as if the Pro League title race is no longer a fair fight, and whether he's right or wrong is probably irrelevant, as Ronaldo merely down tools is a terrible look for the league.
In recent windows, we've seen Saudi Arabian sides adopt a more frugal approach to player recruitment in part due to the increasing investment in other sports, and that's partly responsible for the shift towards signing promising youngsters rather than ageing superstars. Of course, it still feels inevitable that Mohamed Salah will end up in the Pro League eventually, but the very obvious attempts to sign Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid are illustrative of the direction PIF wants to go in.
Ronaldo unquestionably remains key. Even at 40 years of age, his pulling power is gargantuan and this hissy fit is not only casting both himself and the league in a poor light, it's also threatening to overshadow a gripping three-way title fight.
Amid all of the controversy on Monday, it was almost missed that a Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr defeated Al-Riyadh thanks to a solitary strike from Mane to close the gap to Al-Hilal to just one point, as the leaders were held to a 0-0 draw by third-placed Al-Ahli later that evening.
All anyone really wanted to talk about was whether Ronaldo would return to action in Friday's appropriately timed clash with Al-Ittihad, which will bring together two sets of supporters enraged by Benzema's move to Al-Hilal.
Al-Nassr definitely need their prolific skipper back for that game to maintain their title push, but it's probably just as important for the Pro League and PIF that Ronaldo returns because, right now, the game's great disruptors have unintentionally caused chaos in their own league.