Cristiano Ronaldo called out for 'strange' strike action at Al-Nassr that could put 1,000 career-goal target at risk

Ronaldo is fast approaching his 41st birthday, with that milestone being reached on February 5, and has offered no indication that retirement forms part of his plans for the immediate future. A deal in Riyadh through to the summer of 2027 has been committed to.
Questions are, however, being asked of whether said agreement will be honoured. That is because Ronaldo sat out Al-Nassr’s latest fixture. He is not nursing an injury and was not rotated out of Jorge Jesus’ squad in order to give him a rest.
Various reports in his native Portugal claim that Ronaldo has gone on strike. He is protesting against an apparent lack of support for Al-Nassr from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that also call the shots at Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli.
Ronaldo has seen his former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema leave Al-Ittihad for Al-Hilal - a transfer that CR7 was vehemently opposed to as he considers it to “damage the fair competition environment.”