Cristiano Ronaldo's son helps Portugal U16s beat England to clinch Federations Cup with 'proud' mum Georgina Rodriguez watching on

Cristiano Jr made his debut for the Portugal U-16s at the Federation Cup tournament against hosts Turkey last week and then scored his maiden goal in a 3-0 win over Wales in their second match. On Wednesday, he came off the bench in the second half and played the last few minutes of the final as Portugal U-16 beat England 2-1 to clinch the title.

Braga's academy player Rafael Cabral starred with a brace as Portugal edged out the Young Lions in the final. Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina was present at the venue to cheer Cristiano Jr on, and the posed together for snaps with the trophy after the final whistle. Georgina said in a post on Instagram: "I love being a mom. I am very proud of my big boy."

The model and influencer has been a stepmother to Cristiano Jr since meeting his father back in 2016.