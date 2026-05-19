Cristiano Ronaldo called up for sixth World Cup as full Portugal squad confirmed by Roberto Martinez

Speaking at the press conference, Martinez outlined why Ronaldo remains central to his plans for the national side. Martinez also emphasised the leadership role the captain continues to play in the squad.

"I hope it will be the same role he's had in the last three years that I've been with the national team," Martinez explained. "I've talked a lot about Cristiano. When we talk about him, there are two players. The icon of world football, about whom all the fans in the world have an opinion and accept what he brings to football, and then there's our captain."

"He has the same demands as the other players, a competitiveness to be in the national team. For me, he's an exemplary captain. He was very important in winning the Nations League and now we want the same level of responsibility and example within the locker room."