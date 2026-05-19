Cristiano Ronaldo called up for sixth World Cup as full Portugal squad confirmed by Roberto Martinez

Portugal head coach Martinez has confirmed his squad for the 2026 World Cup, with captain Ronaldo included once again. At 41, the veteran forward is in line to appear at a record sixth World Cup finals. Martinez defended the selection of the long-time national team leader, stressing that Ronaldo’s contribution goes far beyond reputation.
The striker, currently playing in Saudi Arabia, remains a key figure within the squad both on and off the pitch. However, the squad announcement also contained notable omissions. Midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Joao Palhinha were left out of the final 27-man list despite strong club performances.