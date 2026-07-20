Cristiano Ronaldo ‘still has the level to play in Saudi Arabia’ but 2030 World Cup doubts raised by Brazil legend R9

The burning question remains: will Cristiano Ronaldo still be spearheading the attack for Portugal until the 2030 World Cup? The debate surrounding the legendary No. 7’s longevity has drawn comment from his namesake, Ronaldo Nazario. Speaking on ESPN, the iconic O Fenomeno reflected on the gruelling physical reality elite players face as they enter the twilight of their careers.

"Normally, the body warns you that you are no longer able to keep up," the two-time World Cup winner explained. "I think both Cristiano and Neymar have reached that point where they need to find a consensus with their bodies. The battle against the body is a very difficult one to win."