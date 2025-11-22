'He doesn't give a damn' - Cristiano Ronaldo's sisters hit back at criticism of Portugal superstar's meeting with Donald Trump at the White House

Ronaldo attended the high-profile event in the US alongside a host of world business and technology leaders, including Tesla and X boss Elon Musk. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was also present at the event. The black-tie affair was organised to deepen ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and it was Ronaldo's first known appearance on American soil since 2016.
His attendance with the Saudi delegation highlights his role as a public face for the kingdom's recent diplomatic and sports investments. During dinner, president Trump had said: "You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here. And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you. So I just want to thank you both for being here. Really an honour."