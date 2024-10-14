Wojciech Szczesny Cristiano Ronaldo JuventusGetty
Chris Burton

'You needed to retire to go to a big club!' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinses ex-Juventus team-mate Wojciech Szczesny after goalkeeper's shock Barcelona move

C. RonaldoBarcelonaW. SzczesnyJuventusPoland vs PortugalPolandPortugalUEFA Nations League A

Cristiano Ronaldo has teased former team-mate and Barcelona new boy Wojciech Szczesny, saying that he “needed to retire to go to a big club”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Polish keeper hung up gloves in the summer
  • Stepped out of retirement to join La Liga giants
  • Teased over move by Real Madrid legend
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱