'It's the last dance' - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister claims Portugal captain will RETIRE from international duty after World Cup

Speaking to Sport TV upon arriving in Toronto to support her brother, Katia Aveiro confirmed she possesses reliable inside information regarding the forward's future plans. Despite the relentless pressure cooker of tournament football, she insisted the Al-Nassr striker remains entirely unfazed by external noise while preparing for his final bow on the international stage.

Katia stated: "The most important thing is to enjoy these 20-plus years we’ve experienced. I feel an incredible amount of pride. I was in Qatar, and I am here now. It’s a tremendous source of pride. I am confident, and we will be smiling in the end.

"Ronaldo is confident, less nervous than us. I felt a good energy and confidence. For us, the fans, it brings comfort. We can trust him. Spain in the round of 16? Bring on whoever comes next, we have to face them and we must be prepared."

Pressed on whether the veteran forward could feature at Euro 2028, Katia offered a definitive update based on inside information. She added: "From the information I have, you can say your goodbyes. Not today just yet, but I believe this is the farewell. I’m talking about the national team. From a reliable source, the World Cup is the 'last dance'."