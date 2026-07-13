'He should call it a day!' - Cristiano Ronaldo told he's 'not good enough' to play for Portugal at Euro 2028 after 'sad' World Cup campaign

Riise believes that former Portugal manager Roberto Martinez fundamentally mishandled the Ronaldo situation during his tenure. The Selecao's recent 2026 World Cup exit have sparked intense debate over the 41-year-old's continued involvement in the starting XI, with critics suggesting his presence limits the tactical flexibility of the team.

Speaking on behalf of BestBettingSites, Riise expressed his disappointment with how the veteran was accommodated. "I know the Portugal coach loves Ronaldo, but I think the whole Ronaldo situation at this World Cup was quite sad," Riise said. "At one point he wasn't scoring, then he says he’s back after scoring a couple of goals, and then he disappears again. I don't think Roberto Martínez managed the situation the right way. He should have shown a stronger hand and prioritised the team over the individual player."







