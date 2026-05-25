Cristiano Ronaldo 1-of-1 Panini Kaboom card sells for record-breaking seven-figure sum

Ronaldo’s green, 1-of-1 numbered 2018 Panini Kaboom card - showing him during his time at Juventus - sold privately on May 24 for $1.35 million via a Fanatics Collect private sale, Fanatics confirmed to ESPN. The transaction marks a seismic moment for football memorabilia, proving that the market for elite-level collectibles remains as competitive as the sport itself.
It's the most someone has ever paid for a Ronaldo card and the second-most ever spent on a soccer card behind the $1.5 million Lionel Messi rookie card and just ahead of the $1.33 million Pele rookie card - soccer's first $1 million card. The sale represents a massive jump in value for Ronaldo assets, which have seen a surge in interest over recent months.