Cristiano Ronaldo told he's 'on his way to 1000' career goals as Bruno Fernandes hails Portugal captain for proving his 'influence' from the bench with stunning winner against Scotland
Bruno Fernandes praised Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo for his impact in their Nations League win against Scotland on Sunday.
- Ronaldo scored winner from bench against Scotland
- Marked 901st professional career goal
- Influence hailed by Fernandes