'Without Cristiano Ronaldo, no-one would watch the Saudi Pro League' - Toni Kroos defends Al-Nassr star over strike

Per A Bola, Ronaldo is already back in training with Al-Nassr after missing their last two fixtures in protest at their January transfer dealings. Nassr have now pencilled in his return date, against Al-Fateh next weekend. Nassr play Arkadag in Turkmenistan in the Asian Champions League 2 in midweek, but Ronaldo is not set to play in that fixture.
Now, former team-mate Kroos, who played alongside the Portuguese at Real, has defended his actions, insisting nobody would watch the Saudi Pro League if he were not active in the competition.
He said on his podcast, per O Jogo: "The Saudi league is a strange phenomenon. No one had heard of it before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, and now they disrespect the man who put them on the world map.If Cristiano leaves tomorrow, this league will lose all its charm. Without Ronaldo, no one would see the Saudi league."