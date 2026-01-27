Cristiano Ronaldo sends loved-up birthday message to fiancée Georgina Rodriguez after her return to the White House

Ronaldo will be returning to the United States desperate to get his hands on the World Cup trophy - with the most prestigious of prizes having so far eluded him across a remarkable playing career.
Former Manchester United team-mate and 2002 World Cup winner Kleberson told GOAL recently of Ronaldo’s desire to emulate eternal rival Lionel Messi by capturing a global crown: “Inside of him he probably feels ‘gosh, I have to win the World Cup, I can’t finish my career like this’.
“He has to work hard. It’s not just him, it’s other players. Neymar also is probably thinking ‘Messi has a World Cup, I don’t’. [Erling] Haaland as well, he might not get a World Cup. It’s inside players, inside these top players.
“Look at Adriano - he’s a big name in Brazil, in Italy he played at a great level, but he hasn’t won the World Cup. The World Cup is sometimes fair, sometimes unfair. I believe those guys look at me and think ‘oh my gosh, I can’t believe Kleberson has a World Cup and I haven’t!’ I don’t have five Ballons’ d’Or, but I have won the World Cup!”
Portugal have been placed in Group K at the 2026 World Cup. They will open their campaign against the winner of an inter-confederation play-off on June 17, before going on to face Uzbekistan and Colombia.