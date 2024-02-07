Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi top football's 2024 Instagram rich list with staggering earnings per post - but which surprise England star sits fourth ahead of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland & Co?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Lionel Messi Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCInter Miami CFArgentinaPortugalHarry KaneErling Haaland

Superstar duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi sit at the top of the 2024 Football Instagram rich list.

  • Messi, Ronaldo top Instagram rich list
  • Bukayo Saka ranked fourth
  • Salah and Haaland ranked fifth and seventh, respectively

