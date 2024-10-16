Lionel Messi Cristiano RonaldoGetty
Gill Clark

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi told they're no longer the GOAT as new ranking reveals the heir to their throne - with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland & Jude Bellingham battling to be No.1

L. MessiC. RonaldoJ. BellinghamK. MbappeErling HaalandInter Miami CFManchester CityReal MadridAl Nassr FC

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the top of the game appears to be over with a host of players battling to be the new GOAT.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Messi and Ronaldo era coming to an end
  • Players battling to be the new GOAT
  • New model reveals top contenders
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below