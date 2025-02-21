Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Portugal Argentina 2025Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi 'don't need to be captains'! Rival GOATs told 'it's not right' to follow 'under-11s football' rules with armband at international level

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been told that they do not need to follow "under-11s football" rules by captaining Portugal and Argentina.

  • All-time greats are leaders for their respective nations
  • Have broken countless records between them
  • Questions asked of whether they are the right skippers
