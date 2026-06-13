Revealed: Role played by Cristiano Ronaldo & Jose Mourinho in making Ballon d’Or winner Kaka ‘Real Madrid’s worst signing’

Kaka joined Real Madrid in 2009, having won the Ballon d'Or in 2007 as a Champions League hero with Milan, but his time in Spain was defined more by frustration than trophies. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast, the Brazilian playmaker reflected on the harsh perception of his legacy in Madrid compared to other big-money arrivals.
“My time at Real Madrid was very complete. There were personal and professional aspects. I arrived from Milan as the best player, and if you look now at Real Madrid’s worst signings, I’m first along with Hazard. You can see it, Kaka and [Eden] Hazard,” the 44-year-old said.