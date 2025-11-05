'You think it's fair?!' - Cristiano Ronaldo insists matching Lionel Messi's World Cup success won't 'define' his legacy as he performs U-turn on Portugal 'dream'

Comparisons between two football legends in Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to be drawn despite both now being in the latter stages of their careers. The former is still seeking a first title in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, while the latter is spending his twilight years at David Beckham's Inter Miami in the United States. Many fans point to the Argentina playmaker as the true GOAT of the sport after he lifted the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, but Ronaldo insists his career cannot be judged on whether he manages to win on the global stage.
In a preview for the second half of his interview on Piers Morgan Unsensored, which will be released on Thursday, the 40-year-old striker said: "If you ask me, Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup? No, it's not a dream. Define what? To define if I'm one of the best of the history, to win one competition, [of] six games, seven games. You think it's fair?"