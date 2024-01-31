Bling bling! Cristiano Ronaldo gifts Georgina Rodriguez diamond-encrusted watch 'worth $100k' as Al-Nassr star's partner celebrates her 30th birthday

Georgina watchGetty/Instagram @georginagio
Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has shown off the dazzling watch that long-term partner Cristiano Ronaldo gifted her for her 30th birthday.

  • Georgina shows off birthday gift on social media
  • Timepiece believed to be worth around $100,000
  • Pair spend landmark birthday apart

