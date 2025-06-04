Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2025Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Cristiano Ronaldo's fear-factor lives on! Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann admits he's wary of 'dangerous and extraordinary' CR7 ahead of Nations League showdown with Portugal

C. RonaldoJ. NagelsmannGermany vs PortugalGermanyPortugalUEFA Nations League A

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is wary of the "dangerous and extraordinary" Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Nations League showdown with Portugal.

  • Ronaldo to lead Portugal in Nations League semis
  • Nagelsmann wary of his goalscoring threat
  • Hopes the striker will not "have a lot of influence"
