Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional eight-word message to Al-Nassr team-mates after seeing ANOTHER trophy route close with King's Cup defeat to 10-man Al-Ittihad

Although Al-Nassr started the game on the front foot, Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s old Real Madrid team-mate turned rival, struck first in the 15th minute after latching onto a slick through-ball from Moussa Diaby. However, Ronaldo, unwilling to let the game slip, soon turned provider. He teed up Angelo Gabriel, who unleashed a thunderous shot into the top corner to make it 1–1 on the half-hour mark. The scales were evenly balanced until Houssem Aouar pounced on a defensive lapse to restore Al-Ittihad’s lead, just before the half-time break. Ronaldo & Co. came out of the tunnel like a team on a mission, and they were lent a helping hand when Al-Ittihad were reduced to 10 men after Ahmed Al Julaydan was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Aiman Yahya.
Nonetheless, what followed was a storm of frustration. Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane both squandered golden chances to equalise. Whereas Ronaldo, desperate for his 951st career strike, saw his looping header skim agonisingly over the crossbar. Al-Nassr fired 22 shots, with five on target, but couldn’t break down an Al-Ittihad defence that refused to buckle. When the final whistle blew, the dream of lifting the King’s Cup had slipped away once again. Yet moments later, the captain gathered his teammates, offering words not of blame, but of belief to motivate a crestfallen side. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "We stand tall, learn, and move forward together."