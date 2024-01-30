'Cristiano Ronaldo earns that in a day!’ - MLS sent Lionel Messi & Inter Miami cash-in warning as ex-USMNT star Tim Howard suggests 'loosening salary cap' to compete with Premier League & Saudi Arabia

'Cristiano Ronaldo earns that in a day!’ - MLS sent Lionel Messi & Inter Miami cash-in warning as ex-USMNT star Tim Howard suggests 'loosening salary cap' to compete with Premier League & Saudi ArabiaChris BurtonGettyLionel MessiMajor League SoccerTransfersCristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeaguePremier LeagueInter Miami CFAl Nassr FCMLS has a “five-year” window in which to capitalise on Lionel Messi, says Tim Howard, with the former USMNT star calling for a salary cap “loosening”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArgentine superstar chasing American dreamExpected to attract more talent to the StatesRule change required to make business easier