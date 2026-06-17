Cristiano Ronaldo defends Portugal after disappointing World Cup result against DR Congo
A blunt assessment of the opening draw
Following a frustrating stalemate in Houston, Ronaldo spoke to Sport TV while signing autographs outside the stadium. Portugal have struggled to break down a resilient African side, settling for a 1-1 draw after Yoane Wissa cancelled out an early goal. Despite looking visibly dismayed and heading straight down the tunnel at the final whistle, the veteran forward defended the collective effort.
When asked what the team lacked, he provided a blunt assessment of the encounter. "What was missing? Nothing was missing, this is football. Portugal could have won, but also could have lost. It could have gone either way," he said, refusing to lay the blame on his teammates after a challenging 90 minutes.
Record-breaking appearance amid goal drought
The Al-Nassr forward later took to social media on Wednesday to further address the fans. Acknowledging the dropped points, he delivered a rallying cry to ensure morale remains intact within the camp. "It was not the start we wanted, but this is far from over," he wrote on his official channels. He also asked for "head up and focus on the next game." The 41-year-old missed several clear opportunities against the Leopards, extending his goal drought in major international tournaments to 10 consecutive matches. However, stepping onto the pitch made him the oldest player to represent his country, surpassing former defender Pepe who watched from the stands.
Chasing history alongside Lionel Messi
By participating in this tournament, the legendary attacker equalled Lionel Messi as the record holder for the most appearances at World Cup finals, with both icons now competing in six different editions. Furthermore, he became the second-oldest outfield player in the history of the prestigious competition. He sits only behind the iconic Cameroonian forward Roger Milla, who set the ultimate benchmark at 42 years and 39 days back in 1994, which coincidentally also took place in the United States. Despite these monumental individual achievements, the captain was visibly frustrated by the collective outcome, knowing that his team have to quickly improve if they are to conquer the only major trophy missing from his cabinet.
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What comes next for Portugal?
Portugal have little time to dwell on their opening setback as they look to secure their first victory in Group K. Roberto Martinez and his squad will now shift their complete focus towards their upcoming fixture against Uzbekistan. Following that crucial encounter, they will conclude their initial group stage campaign with a tough test against Colombia to determine their knockout phase fate.