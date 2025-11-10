Sorry, Cristiano - you're out of touch! Debunking Ronaldo's ridiculous claims in latest cringe-inducing Piers Morgan interview

Sitting across from Morgan, Ronaldo can boast until his heart is content, safe in the knowledge that he won't be challenged. Indeed, in their latest meet-up, promoting both Ronaldo's record-breaking YouTube channel and Talk TV's Piers Morgan Uncensored, there were even times when questions were ditched altogether for cringe-inducing flattery.
"I know about your aftershave, I use it, it’s very successful, I have to say," Morgan gushed. "I use it, people say ‘ooh, you smell like Cristiano’." Fans were promised the "most revealing interview" of Ronaldo's career to date, but instead got 78 minutes of bootlicking, centred mainly around the Al-Nassr superstar's vast fortune and good looks.
When the topic of football came up, they mostly trod over familiar ground. And even now, with the benefit of experience and hindsight at the ripe old age of 40, Ronaldo's answers were juvenile and born out of a lack of self-awareness. He also made a series of claims that either made no sense or were flat-out wrong.
Ronaldo's brilliance at his peak was a joy to behold, and his list of achievements is almost unparalleled. But getting friendly with Morgan has only had a detrimental effect on his legacy. Some three-and-a-half years on from his switch to Saudi Arabia, the veteran striker also seems to be completely out of touch with the modern game.