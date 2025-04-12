Cristiano Ronaldo is on fire! CR7 continues scintillating form with two-goal masterclass as Al-Nassr keep faint Saudi Pro League hopes alive by seeing off Al-Riyadh - but Jhon Duran has a shocker
The Portuguese striker scored twice in the second half to inspire a crucial comeback win for his team on Saturday night.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo brace keeps Al-Nassr's title hopes alive
- Al-Nassr beat Al-Riyadh 2-1
- CR7 has now scored seven goals in last five matches