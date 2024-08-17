Cristiano Ronaldo can't rescue awful Al-Nassr! Goalkeeper Bento makes horror error & Aleksandar Mitrovic nets superb brace as Al-Hilal humiliate CR7 & co to lift Saudi Super Cup
Ronaldo opened the scoring for Nassr but his wait for a trophy in Saudi Arabia goes on, as Al-Hilal put their rivals to the sword.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo opened scoring for Al-Nassr
- Outshined by Aleksandar Mitrovic
- Al-Hilal won 4-1 to lift first trophy of season