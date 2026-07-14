Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 'facing financial crisis' as transfer plans halted & squad salary payments delayed

According to Al-Riyadiyah, Al-Nassr are facing financial difficulties after a liquidity shortage affected the club's day-to-day operations. The reports claims that several first-team players received only part of their June salaries, with the club still working to settle the outstanding payments.
The reported cash-flow issues have surfaced during pre-season, creating uncertainty within the squad. The situation comes despite Al-Nassr's heavy investment in recent years following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.