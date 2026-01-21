Cristiano Ronaldo now only 40 goals away from target of 1,000 as Al-Nassr survive scare at Damac to reignite Saudi Pro League title bid

Al-Nassr needed less than five minutes to open the scoring against a Damac side struggling in the wrong half of the Saudi Pro League table. Kingsley Coman was the creator with some good work down the right before pulling the ball back for Ghareeb. The winger still had work to do but took a great touch to wrong-foot his defender and then calmly slotted home.

It looked like being the start of a deluge but Al-Nassr were wasteful in front of goal and could not add to their tally in the first half. Joao Felix blasted a good chance over and then smashed another effort off the crossbar, while Al-Nassr were also denied a penalty after Abdelkader Bedrane appeared to handle the ball. Damac also caused the visitors a few problems of their own. Riyadh Sharahili had the ball in the back of the net but saw it ruled out for offside, while goalkeeper Bento made two good saves before the interval.

Ronaldo endured a frustrating opening 45 minutes but made amends at the start of the second half. Felix played his Portugal team-mate through on goal to clip the ball past goalkeeper Kewin for goal number 960 of his career. Damac have struggled for goals all season but managed to pull one back on 68 minutes. A corner was swung in from the right and headed home by a completely unmarked Jamal Harkass at the near post.

The goal offered Damac hope of an unlikely comeback and made for a nervy finish for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo thought he'd made the game safe in the final 10 minutes when he found the back of the net again but saw it ruled out for another offside. Yet in the end two goals proved to be enough for the visitors who take home an important three points.