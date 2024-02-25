Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr training free-kick 2024Getty/Al-Nassr
Chris Burton

VIDEO: No saving those! Cristiano Ronaldo fires 25-yard free-kick into top corner as Sadio Mane also gets his shooting boots on ahead of Al-Nassr returning to Saudi Pro League action

Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCSadio Mane

Cristiano Ronaldo still knows how to find the top corner with a 25-yard free-kick, while Sadio Mane also has his shooting boots on for Al-Nassr.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Portuguese icon remains prolific
  • No slowing down at 39 years of age
  • Taking in domestic & continental action

Editors' Picks