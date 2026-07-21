His glittering years at Real Madrid counted for nothing here. Spain still turned on Cristiano Ronaldo, mocking the Portugal star as they celebrated winning the 2026 World Cup.
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"Cristiano, La Roja have a World Cup" .. The Spain national team's official celebration mocks Ronaldo after his World Cup failure
Spain, world champions for the second time in their history
Spain were crowned champions of the world on Sunday, seeing off Argentina in a final that went the distance. Ferran Torres settled it with the game's only goal, deep into 120 minutes.
It is the second world title in La Roja's history, following their maiden triumph at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Luis de la Fuente's squad touched down in Madrid on Monday, parading through the streets on an open-top bus to celebrate with supporters ahead of the bigger ceremony.
Mocking Ronaldo
The biggest ceremony saw the players meet the fans, each presented in his own special way, and up came the mockery of the Madeira rocket, especially after his early exit from the 2026 World Cup.
That mockery set up the presentation of right winger Yeremy Pino, nicknamed "Cristiano Ronaldo" in the streets of the neighbourhood where he grew up. The fundamental difference between them now is stark. The Don has never won the world title in a career that is close to ending. The 23-year-old already wears that crown.
The ceremony's host put it plainly as he presented the young winger: "They used to call him Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has actually won a World Cup, he is a midfielder of our national team, a Conference League champion, the golden canary, our own world champion, the number 11 Yeremy Pino".
- AgenciaLOF
What did Jérémy Pinho offer at the 2026 World Cup?
The English Crystal Palace winger managed just 69 minutes at the global event in North America. He played 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia and 24 against Uruguay, across the second and third rounds of the group stage.
For the rest of the tournament, right up to the final, Beno was stuck on the substitutes' bench. He neither made nor scored a single goal.
What did Cristiano Ronaldo produce at the 2026 World Cup?
The Madeira rocket was unlucky in what may prove to be his final World Cup appearance. He scored just three goals: two against Uzbekistan and another against Croatia, in the second round of the group stage and the round of 32 respectively.
His team-mates bowed out in the round of 16, beaten 1-0 by Spain.
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