Cristian Chivu 'starting to enjoy' his job as Inter coach admits to worrying start before getting Nerazzurri 'back on track'

Inter returned to winning ways following their narrow defeat to reigning champions Napoli under controversial circumstances last weekend, as they beat an under-fire Fiorentina at San Siro on Wednesday. They fell to a 3-1 defeat to the Partenopei over the weekend, which was their third defeat in just five Serie A games. Despite David de Gea's heroics in goal, however, the Nerazzurri completed a commanding performance and defeated Stefano Pioli's side, who continue to search for their first win in the Italian top-flight this season.
It was an important result for Chivu, who has so far been unable to prove that he is the right man to lead Inter back to glory following the club's successful spell under former head coach Simone Inzaghi. Appointed ahead of the Club World Cup over the summer, Chivu has been in charge of 16 games. It hasn't been a spectacular start, but the numbers suggest that Inter are in the right direction under the former defender.